OLD National Bancorp IN Has $225,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,286,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,427,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,125,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576,021 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,387,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,493,000 after purchasing an additional 210,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $429,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $79.35.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.781 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.