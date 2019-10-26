OLD National Bancorp IN Has $207,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $118.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

