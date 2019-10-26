Odyssey Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi and LBank. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00202091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.01489059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00091589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi, Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex, FCoin, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

