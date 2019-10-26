Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €170.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €186.95 ($217.38).

WDI stock opened at €114.50 ($133.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €140.74 and a 200-day moving average of €141.59. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12-month high of €178.40 ($207.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

