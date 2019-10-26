Obyte (GBYTE) Price Tops $23.62 on Major Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $21,941.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Obyte has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $23.62 or 0.00257431 BTC on exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000323 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 722,058 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

