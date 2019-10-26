Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
OBSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Obseva in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.
NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,950. Obseva has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Obseva by 263.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Obseva by 358.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Obseva by 7.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Obseva by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Obseva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
