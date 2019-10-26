Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OBSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Obseva in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,950. Obseva has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Equities analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Obseva by 263.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Obseva by 358.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Obseva by 7.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Obseva by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

