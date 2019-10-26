Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 370,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,318. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $728.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 96.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $119,533.50. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.