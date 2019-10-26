NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Insider Jeffrey D. Martchek Sells 932 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total value of $3,546,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,476,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,727.75 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,122.56 and a 1 year high of $3,946.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,669.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,425.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $48.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in NVR by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NVR by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,729.80.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

