NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Insider Jeffrey D. Martchek Sells 932 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total value of $3,546,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,476,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,727.75 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,122.56 and a 1 year high of $3,946.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,669.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,425.09.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $48.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,729.80.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
