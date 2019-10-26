NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,289. The firm has a market cap of $315.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.37. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NVE by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NVE by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

