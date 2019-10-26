Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24, approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 55,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

