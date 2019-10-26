Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 217.14 ($2.84).

LON HOC traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 200.60 ($2.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.82. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.15.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

