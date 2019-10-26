Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0005 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Nuggets has a market cap of $929,874.00 and approximately $2,268.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00203429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.01503487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029465 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00104377 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.