NPCoin (NPC) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market cap of $3.05 million and $787.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000778 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00081047 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

