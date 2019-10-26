Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 928,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,250,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,847,218.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $123,364.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,297,641.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,618. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

