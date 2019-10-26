Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.11. 240,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,622. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

