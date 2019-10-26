Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after purchasing an additional 508,554 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,898,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.92.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $11.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,995. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $383.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

