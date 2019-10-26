Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.99.
Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96.
In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $3,142,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,799 shares of company stock worth $7,529,488 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
