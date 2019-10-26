Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.99.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $3,142,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,799 shares of company stock worth $7,529,488 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

