Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,508,382 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $2,337,992.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 985,100 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after buying an additional 5,939,797 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 968,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

