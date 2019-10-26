Northcoast Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Northcoast Research in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at $231,530,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at $732,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 20.0% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

