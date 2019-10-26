Nord/LB Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €29.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.07 ($48.91).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €33.60 ($39.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. Norma Group has a 52 week low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 52 week high of €56.05 ($65.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.19 and a 200 day moving average of €34.88.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

