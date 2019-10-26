Nomura Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $34.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by Nomura from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra upgraded Twitter to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.44.

TWTR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,668,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,448. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $406,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

