Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj updated its FY19 guidance to EUR0.18-0.24 EPS and its FY20 guidance to EUR0.20-0.30 EPS.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 83,145,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,950,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOK. ValuEngine raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

