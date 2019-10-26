Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Up 5.9%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 110,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 216,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $11.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 70,641 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

