NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut NiSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut NiSource from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.48.

NI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.04. 3,241,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. NiSource has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $1,178,209.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

