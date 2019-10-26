Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $1,052,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 257.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 39.9% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 514,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,766 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.08 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Cowen cut their price target on OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

