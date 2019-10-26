Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 245.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 168,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 119,451 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 53.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 85.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 191,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Gabelli began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

nVent Electric stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak purchased 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

