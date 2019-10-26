Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $899,000 Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,047,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 194,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,787,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 121,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 49,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 408,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR opened at $16.63 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $990.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 173.23%. The firm had revenue of ($50.63) million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

