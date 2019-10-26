Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Primerica by 176.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth $54,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth $60,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $357,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $132.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

