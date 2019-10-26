Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 45,800 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $109,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 33.3% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $11.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE AMC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.95 million, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $19.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

