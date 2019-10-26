Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 67,737 Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 101.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,737 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,799,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,067,000 after buying an additional 156,503 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after buying an additional 994,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,045,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after buying an additional 504,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in New Media Investment Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Reed purchased 250,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWM opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $543.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.15.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $404.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

