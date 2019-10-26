Nexty (NTY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $44,232.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexty Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,596,130,417 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

