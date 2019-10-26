NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after acquiring an additional 573,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,984,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 550,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after acquiring an additional 740,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,166,000 after acquiring an additional 427,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.45. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

