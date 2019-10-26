NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $167.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $168.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

