NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 6,928 e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.80 million, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.37. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,268,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $54,688,027.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $409,326.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,543,055 shares of company stock valued at $59,765,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

