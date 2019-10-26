NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,438,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after buying an additional 540,256 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,954,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after buying an additional 413,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 374.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

