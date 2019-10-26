NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 80.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,143.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $70.12 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $70.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3264 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

