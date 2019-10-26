NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,018 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $221.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.50. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $242.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

