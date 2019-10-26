NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in PulteGroup by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 91,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

