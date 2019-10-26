NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.16. 61,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -373.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.83. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12 month low of C$40.01 and a 12 month high of C$54.87.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

