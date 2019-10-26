NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.16. 61,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -373.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.83. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12 month low of C$40.01 and a 12 month high of C$54.87.
NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.