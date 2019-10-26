New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,259 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of General Motors worth $79,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in General Motors by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in General Motors by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

General Motors stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

