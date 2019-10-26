New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,745 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $70,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1,772.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

NYSE PLD opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $92.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

