New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $62.03 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $62,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 126,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 52,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,133 shares of company stock worth $23,680,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

