New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Adam Weinstein Buys 15,000 Shares

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Adam Weinstein bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Adam Weinstein bought 9,350 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $124,729.00.

NYSE NMFC opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.53. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $125,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

