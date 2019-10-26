New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NBEV. BidaskClub lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

NBEV stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. New Age Beverages’s quarterly revenue was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,000 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 47.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 99.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

