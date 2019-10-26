NevaCoin Price Tops $0.0044 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $18,417.00 and $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002208 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,148,775 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

