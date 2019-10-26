Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.51. Netlist shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 3,557,747 shares changing hands.

NLST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

