Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Get Neovasc alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVCN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Neovasc in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NVCN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,047. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Neovasc by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Neovasc by 325.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,404 shares during the period.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.