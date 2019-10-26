Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Uluru (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Share Price

News articles about Uluru (OTCMKTS:ULUR) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uluru earned a news sentiment score of -2.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ULUR opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Uluru has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

ULURU Inc, a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers.

