NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.67

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $172.67 and traded as high as $186.40. NCC Group shares last traded at $185.40, with a volume of 101,666 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.02. The firm has a market cap of $521.23 million and a PE ratio of 39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

