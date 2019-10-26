Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 57.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLS. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

NYSE NLS opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, Director M Carl Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

